BRIEF-Ludwig Beck FY EBIT Down At EUR 7.0 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG:

* IN FISCAL YEAR 2019, LUDWIG BECK GENERATED GROSS SALES OF EUR 95.3M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 95.5M)

* NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019

* FY NET GROSS PROFITS OF EUR 38.6M WERE AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (EUR 38.7M).

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 7.0M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 7.6M)

* FY RESULT WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S FORECAST, WHICH HAD EXPECTED EARNINGS OF BETWEEN EUR 4M AND EUR 5M FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO PROVIDE RELIABLE FORECAST FOR SALES AND EARNINGS FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SALES AND EARNINGS COULD BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABSENCE OF CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIER BOTTLENECKS OR POSSIBLE OFFICIAL ORDERS CANNOT BE ESTIMATED AS OF TODAY