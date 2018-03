BRIEF-Ludwig Beck FY Net Profit At EUR 3.3 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - LUDWIG BECK AG:

* FY GROSS SALES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 173.2M AT GROUP LEVEL (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 177.1M)

* FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 6.5M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.3M)

* ‍WITH EUR 3.3M, FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT WAS UP 13% IN COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.65 PER PARTICIPATING NO-PAR SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.65 PER SHARE)

* SEES FY 2018 EBIT MARGIN TO REACH BETWEEN 3.5% AND 5% OF NET SALES

* OUTLOOK 2018: GROSS SALES AT GROUP LEVEL TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 170M AND EUR 180M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)