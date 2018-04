BRIEF-Ludwig Beck Q1 Earnings After Taxes At EUR -2.6 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG: LUDWIG BECK - THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WENT SATISFACTORILY WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF EARNINGS SETTLING IN THE NEUTRAL RANGE

* Q1 GROSS SALES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 34.6M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 36.6M)

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) TOTALED EUR -2,6M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -2.4M)

* Q1 GROUP’S GROSS PROFIT CAME TO EUR 13.1M (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 13.7M)

* Q1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES REMAINED AT LAST YEAR’S LEVEL OF EUR -2.6M

* OUTLOOK 2018: CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 170M AND EUR 180M

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBIT MARGIN TO SETTLE BETWEEN 3.5% AND 5% OF NET SALES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)