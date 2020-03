March 27 (Reuters) - Luen Thai Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE US$969.8 MILLION VERSUS US$851 MILLION

* PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR US$25.2 MILLION VERSUS US$23.3 MILLION

* AS AT MARCH 27, GROUP NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* YEAR AHEAD WILL BE EXTREMELY DIFFICULT WITH COVID-19 ALONG WITH OTHER FACTORS PRESSURING BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: