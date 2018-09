BRIEF-Lufthansa Announces Firm Orders For $3 Bln Worth of Airbus Planes

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* BUYS MORE NEW GENERATION SHORT- AND MEDIUM-HAUL AIRCRAFT

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG APPROVED THE PURCHASE OF 27 SHORT- AND MEDIUM-HAUL AIRCRAFT

* PURCHASE OPTIONS FOR 24 AIRBUS A320NEO AND THREE A321NEO WILL BE CONVERTED INTO FIRM ORDERS

* TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THIS ORDER AMOUNTS TO A LIST PRICE OF ABOUT $3 BILLION

* ORDER INCREASES THE TOTAL NUMBER OF A320NEO AND A321NEO ORDERS TO 149 FOR THE GROUP, 13 OF THEM ARE ALREADY OPERATING WITH LUFTHANSA

* THE A320NEO AND A321NEO ARE SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2023 AND 2024

* 10 OF THE 27 NEW AIRCRAFT ARE INTENDED FOR SWISS, THE REMAINING ONES WILL BE IN SERVICE BY OTHER FLIGHT OPERATIONS WITHIN THE AVIATION GROUP