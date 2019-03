March 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* CARGO CEO SAYS BOOM OF AIR FREIGHT MARKET CAME TO END AT END OF 2018; JANUAR/FEBRUARY BUSINESS WAS NOT GETTING BETTER

* CARGO CEO SAYS TO INVEST 400 MILLION EUR IN RENEWAL OF LUFTHANSA CARGO CENTER FROM 2019-2024 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach)