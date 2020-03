March 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa:

* CEO SPOHR SAYS INSTEAD OF 70 DAILY FLIGHTS TO U.S., WE WILL ONLY HAVE 4 TOMORROW

* CEO SPOHR SAYS LUFTHANSA BETTER PLACED TO WITHSTAND CORONAVIRUS THAN OTHER AIRLINES

* CEO SPOHR SAYS IN NEXT DAYS AT LEAST 2/3RDS OF OUR 800 PLANES WILL BE GROUNDED

* CEO SPOHR SAYS WE ARE CONSIDERING TEMPORARILY CLOSING SOME OF OUR FLIGHT OPERATIONS