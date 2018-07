July 31 (Reuters) - Lufthansa:

* CFO SAYS STILL NOT SEEING ANY IMPACT ON CARGO BUSINESS FROM TRADE TENSIONS

* CFO SAYS NOTHING NEW TO REPORT ON M&A, WHETHER IN ITALY OR NORWAY

* CFO SAYS COSTS OF DISRUPTION IN Q2 2018 WERE TWICE AS HIGH AS IN Q2 2017

* CFO SAYS WELL PREPARED FOR INCREASE IN COMPETITION AT VIENNA

* CFO REPEATS THAT LAUDAMOTION HASN’T PAID SOME LEASE RATES, SAYS STATEMENTS FROM LAUDAMOTION/RYANAIR ARE “SIMPLY FALSE” Further company coverage: