BRIEF-Lufthansa Cityline, Vereinigung Cockpit agree on pay for 650 pilots

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* LUFTHANSA CITYLINE AND PILOTS’ UNION VEREINIGUNG COCKPIT HAVE AGREED ON NEW EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS FOR THEIR APPROX. 650 PILOTS

* COME 2019, LUFTHANSA CITYLINE WILL START OPERATING A320 FAMILY PLANES TAKEN OVER FROM LUFTHANSA

* FIRST A319-100 AIRCRAFT WILL DEPART FROM MUNICH HUB NEXT SPRING. ANOTHER 5 AIRCRAFT WILL FOLLOW BY END OF 2020

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED ON AN EXTENSIVE PACKAGE INCLUDING MODERATE SALARY INCREASE FOR NEXT THREE YEARS AND A GROWTH-RELATED INCREASE FOR 2021

* ESSENTIAL POINTS OF STRUCTURE OF COMPANY PENSION PLAN WILL BE ADAPTED TO REGULATIONS FOR LUFTHANSA’S MAINLINE STAFF

* PACKAGE THUS OPENS UP IMPORTANT NEW GROWTH PROSPECTS