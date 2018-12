BRIEF-Lufthansa Creates New Executive Board Role After Summer Problems

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD DECIDES TO EXPAND EXECUTIVE BOARD – DETLEF KAYSER WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE NEW BUSINESS AREA ON 1 JANUARY 2019

* NEW AIRLINE EXECUTIVE BOARD FUNCTION RESOURCES & OPERATIONS STANDARDS CREATED IN ORDER TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL STABILITY AND QUALITY OF THE LUFTHANSA GROUP AIRLINES

* SUMMER HIGHLIGHTED CHALLENGES IN AIR TRAFFIC RELATED PARTLY TO OUR AIRLINES, BUT ALSO WITH INFRASTRUCTURE BOTTLENECKS

* HAVE TO PREPARE OUR AIRLINES FOR THESE CHANGED CONDITIONS AND ALIGN THEIR ORGANIZATION MORE CLOSELY WITH THE CREATION OF VALUE Source text: [bit.ly/2Ee5JP8] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)