April 8 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* DECIDES ON NEW ALLOCATION OF RESPONSIBILITIES FOR LUFTHANSA EXECUTIVE BOARD

* FORMER FINANCE DEPARTMENT TO BE DIVIDED

* JOERG BEIßEL, WILKEN BORMANN AND WILLIAM WILLMS WILL IN FUTURE MANAGE FINANCE FUNCTIONS WITHIN EXISTING EXECUTIVE BOARD DEPARTMENTS

* CHANGE BECAME NECESSARY AFTER ULRIK SVENSSON HAD TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION DUE TO HEALTH REASONS ON MONDAY OF THIS WEEK

* NOT RIGHT MOMENT TO APPOINT A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)