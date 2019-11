Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* WITHDRAWS COMPLAINT AGAINST FLIGHT ATTENDANTS’ UNION UFO IN STATUS PROCEEDINGS

* WILL NOT PURSUE PENDING PROCEEDINGS OF HESSIAN STATE LABOR COURT TO REVIEW TRADE UNION STATUS OF UFO

* COMPANY WILL WITHDRAW COMPLAINT NEXT MONDAY

* WE WANT TO SEND A SIGNAL OF DE-ESCALATION AND OPEN UP SOLUTION AREAS IN A DIFFICULT, DEADLOCKED SITUATION Source text: bit.ly/37vOAw0 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)