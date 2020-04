April 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* TO EXTEND RETURNEE FLIGHT SCHEDULE, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO RUN UNTIL 19 APRIL, UNTIL 3 MAY

* ALL REMAINING FLIGHTS OF ORIGINAL FLIGHT SCHEDULE BETWEEN 25 APRIL AND 3 MAY WILL BE CANCELLED

* CONTINUES TO OFFER BASIC SERVICE