April 29 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP EXTENDS REPATRIATION FLIGHT SCHEDULE UNTIL 31 MAY

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES HAS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION OF ITS REGULAR SCHEDULED FLIGHT OPERATIONS ONCE AGAIN - BY A FURTHER TWO WEEKS FROM 18 MAY 2020 TO 31 MAY

* IN ADDITION, BRUSSELS AIRLINES IS EXTENDING TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ITS FLIGHTS FURTHER UNTIL 31 MAY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)