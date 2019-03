March 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* Feb seat load factor increased by 0.2 percentage points to 76.5 percent

* Feb available seat kilometres were up 7 percent over the previous year; at the same time, sales increased by 7.2 percent

* Feb cargo load factor decreased by 7.5 percentage points to 64.4 percent

