March 6 (Reuters) - LUFTHANSA GROUP:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP AIRLINES INTRODUCE FLEXIBLE REBOOKING OPTIONS

* LUFTHANSA GROUP SAYS NEW TICKETS PURCHASED UNTIL 31 MARCH WILL ALSO HAVE POSSIBILITY TO REBOOK ONCE WITHOUT REBOOKING FEES

* LUFTHANSA GROUP SAYS FLIGHTS ALREADY BOOKED WITH DEPARTURE DATE UNTIL 30 APRIL CAN REBOOK ONCE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/wts6ghu] (Berlin Speed Desk)