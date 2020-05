BRIEF-Lufthansa Group Announces Further Extension Of Timetable In June

May 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP SIGNIFICANTLY EXTENDS JUNE TIMETABLE

* OVER 2,000 WEEKLY FREQUENCIES TO CONNECTIONS TO MORE THAN 130 DESTINATIONS WORLDWIDE

* LUFTHANSA: 34 ADDITIONAL DESTINATIONS FROM MUNICH, 20 FROM FRANKFURT IN THE FLIGHT PROGRAM

* AUSTRIAN AIRLINES, BRUSSELS AIRLINES AND AIR DOLOMITI RESUME FLIGHT OPERATIONS

* AS RESULT, LUFTHANSA’S FLIGHT SCHEDULE WILL GROW FROM AROUND 500 TO ALMOST 900 WEEKLY CONNECTIONS AT FRANKFURT, MUNICH HUBS DURING COURSE OF JUNE

* ON 15 JUNE, AUSTRIAN AIRLINES AIRCRAFT WILL RESUME REGULAR FLIGHTS AFTER A BREAK OF ALMOST 90 DAYS

* SWISS PLANS TO INCREASE ITS SERVICES TO ITALY, AND WILL RESUME SERVICES FROM ZURICH TO BRINDISI, FLORENCE, NAPLES, PALERMO, ROME IN SECOND HALF OF MONTH Source text: bit.ly/2XGT3Id Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)