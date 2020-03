March 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP CANCELS ALL FLIGHTS TO ISRAEL DUE TO NEW ENTRY REGULATIONS

* ALL FLIGHTS TO TEL AVIV AND EILAT WILL BE CANCELLED AS OF NEXT SUNDAY FOR NEXT THREE WEEKS

* UNTIL END OF MARCH, LUFTHANSA IS CANCELLING A TOTAL OF ABOUT 7,100 FLIGHTS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)