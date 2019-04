BRIEF-Lufthansa Group's Adjusted EBIT Declines To EUR 336 Mln In First Quarter 2019

April 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: LUFTHANSA GROUP’S ADJUSTED EBIT DECLINES TO EUR -336 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2019

* EARNINGS FOR Q1 2019 PERIOD WERE REDUCED BY A EUR 202 MILLION RISE IN FUEL COSTS

* FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE, LUFTHANSA GROUP STILL EXPECTS TO REPORT AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN BETWEEN 6.5 AND 8.0 PERCENT

* MARKET-WIDE OVERCAPACITIES IN EUROPE ALSO PUT STRONG DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON FARES

* UNIT REVENUES FOR Q1 2019 WERE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY AT BOTH NETWORK AIRLINES AND EUROWINGS

* LUFTHANSA GROUP EXPECTS UNIT REVENUES AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR IN Q2