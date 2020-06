June 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG:

* WE NEED 9 BILLION EUROS AID TO REMAIN GLOBAL PLAYER

* WE WOULDN’T NEED 9 BILLION EUROS TO AVOID INSOLVENCY

* MEETING WITH UNIONS SCHEDULED FOR NEXT WEEK

* WE AIM FOR RESULT IN UNION TALKS BEFORE SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON JUNE 23

* WE BELIEVE RESCUE CONTRIBUTIONS FROM GERMANY, OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SUFFICIENT