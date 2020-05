BRIEF-Lufthansa Negotiates Stabilization Package For EUR 9 Billion

May 7 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG NEGOTIATES STABILIZATION PACKAGE FOR THE GROUP

* NEGOTIATING A STABILIZATION PACKAGE FOR 9 BILLION EUROS WITH FEDERAL ECONOMIC STABILIZATION FUND (WIRTSCHAFTSSTABILISIERUNGSFONDS - WSF) TO FINANCE LUFTHANSA GROUP.

* NEGOTIATIONS ON FINANCING MEASURES INCLUDE A SILENT PARTICIPATION AND A SECURED LOAN

* VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES OF A CAPITAL INCREASE ARE BEING DISCUSSED, INCLUDING AN INCREASE AT NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARE TO CREATE A SHAREHOLDING OF UP TO 25% PLUS ONE SHARE

* CONDITIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH EU TEMPORARY FRAMEWORK AND WSF ACT ARE PROVIDED, INCLUDING WAIVER OF FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS