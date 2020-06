June 29 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* BY END OF OCTOBER, OVER 90% OF ORIGINALLY PLANNED SHORT- AND MEDIUM-HAUL DESTINATIONS AND OVER 70 PERCENT OF LONG-HAUL DESTINATIONS WILL BE SERVED AGAIN

* 380 AIRCRAFT BACK IN SERVICE BY OCTOBER – 200 MORE THAN BEFORE

* DEMAND FOR LONGER-TERM BOOKINGS INCREASING

* GROUP'S AIRLINES WILL OFFER IN UPCOMING MONTH OVER 40 PERCENT OF THEIR ORIGINALLY PLANNED FLIGHT PROGRAM Source text: bit.ly/31qIvjH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)