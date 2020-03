March 12 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* LUFTHANSA GROUP AIRLINES CONTINUE TO FLY TO THE USA

* CHICAGO, NEWARK (NEW YORK) AND WASHINGTON WILL STILL BE SERVED

* FLIGHT OPERATIONS TO CANADA CONTINUE UNCHANGED

* IMPACT OF THE CHANGES IN THE ENTRY REGULATIONS FOR INDIA IS CURRENTLY BEING ASSESSED

* ALL OTHER U.S. FLIGHTS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO U.S. ADMINISTRATION RESTRICTIONS Source text - bit.ly/2vgFgxL Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)