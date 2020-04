BRIEF-Lufthansa Says Swiss Will Expand Cargo Services

April 27 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* SWISS IS CONSIDERING TO REMOVE ECONOMY CLASS SEATING FROM THREE OF ITS TWELVE BOEING 777-300ER AIRCRAFT TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FOR AIR CARGO CAPACITY

* SWISS TO EXPAND ITS CARGO SERVICES AND RECONFIGURE THREE BOEING 777S INTO CARGO AIRCRAFT

* SWISS PLANS TO OPERATE OVER 100 FURTHER CARGO FLIGHTS ON BEHALF OF VARIOUS PRIVATE AND PUBLIC ENTITIES BETWEEN NOW AND END OF MAY.

* SWISS AIRLINES SAYS IT IS PLANNING TO DO MORE THAN 100 FURTHER CARGO FLIGHTS BY END-MAY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)