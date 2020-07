July 9 (Reuters) - WELT newspaper:

* DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA ESTABLISHES NEW COMPANY OCEAN GMBH WITH HQ IN FRANKFURT- WELT NEWSPAPER

* NEW COMPANY OCEAN GMBH WILL HANDLE FLIGHT OPERATIONS AND ASSOCIATED BUSINESSES FACILITIES, SUCH AS TRAVEL AGENTS, STAFF TRAINING AND SERVICES - WELT NEWSPAPER Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)