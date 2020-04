April 9 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG:

* INVITES PARTICIPANTS TO VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* SHAREHOLDERS WHO REGISTER FOR ONLINE SERVICE IN ADVANCE CAN ALSO TAKE PART IN VOTING ONLINE

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL DECIDE ON SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND AND AUTHORIZATIONS FOR CAPITAL MEASURES

* VOTES WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE REGARDING ADJUSTMENTS TO REMUNERATION SYSTEM FOR BOARD OF MANAGEMENT