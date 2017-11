BRIEF-Luk Fook Holdings International Says ‍HY Profit Attributable Rose 21.3 Pct​

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd :

* ‍HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS AMOUNTED TO HK$520 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 21.3%​

* HY ‍REVENUE HK$6.3 BILLION, UP 14.9​ PERCENT

* ‍PROPOSED INTERIM & SPECIAL DIVIDENDS OF HK$0.35 & HK$0.20 PER SHARE​, RESPECTIVELY

* HY ‍OVERALL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF GROUP ROSE 11.2 PERCENT​

* “‍GROUP IS STILL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR​”

* ‍TARGET FOR NET ADDITION OF SHOPS IN MAINLAND CHINA FOR FY REVISED UPWARD FROM 50 TO AT LEAST 100 SHOPS​