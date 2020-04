BRIEF-Luk Fook Holdings International Says Overall Same Store Sales Growth Declined By 57% For 4Q

April 16 (Reuters) - Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd :

* LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD- OVERALL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH DECLINED BY 57% FOR 4Q FY2020

* LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD- RETAIL SALES AMOUNT OF HONG KONG AND MACAU MARKET DECREASED BY MORE THAN 60% DURING 4Q

* LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD - GROUP PROACTIVELY NEGOTIATED WITH LANDLORDS FOR RENTAL REDUCTIONS

* LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD - GROUP HAS ADOPTED NATURAL TURNOVER AND NO PAY LEAVE MEASURES FOR COST-SAVING OF STAFF COSTS

* LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL- RETAIL SALES AMOUNT OF ALL LICENSED SHOPS AND SELF-OPERATED SHOPS OF GROUP TOGETHER IN MAINLAND DOWN 50% DURING 4Q

* LUK FOOK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL - EXPANSION PLAN FOR FY2020 NOT BEEN SERIOUSLY AFFECTED AS MOST NEW SHOPS WERE OPENED BEFORE OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: