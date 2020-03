March 20 (Reuters) - Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Company Ltd:

* RECOMMENDS TO DISTRIBUTE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3 CENTS PER SHARE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$122.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$144.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$650.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$723.8 MILLION

* ESTIMATED THAT OPERATING DIFFICULTIES WILL CONTINUE AT LEAST UNTIL COVID-19 EPIDEMIC SUBSIDES

* CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE CERTAIN DEGREE OF IMPACT ON SALES OF CO'S CEMENT PLANT