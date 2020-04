BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Inc - To Temporarily Pause Its Share Repurchase Program

Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 EMPLOYEE SUPPORT PLAN

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - STORES IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, MALAYSIA, AUSTRALIA, AND NEW ZEALAND WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL THEY CAN SAFELY REOPEN

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - TO CONTINUE PAY PROTECTION FOR ITS EMPLOYEES THROUGH JUNE 1, WHETHER STORES REOPEN OR REMAIN CLOSED

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - FOR NEXT 3 MONTHS, SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REDUCE SALARIES BY 20%, AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL FORGO THEIR CASH RETAINER

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - TO TEMPORARILY PAUSE ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - WEBSITE AND MOBILE APP REMAIN OPERATIONAL ACROSS ALL REGIONS