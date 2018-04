April 16 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)