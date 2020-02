BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Provides Update On China Operations

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHINA OPERATIONS

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - ONLINE BUSINESS HAS CONTINUED TO OPERATE.

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - MAJORITY OF LULULEMON’S 38 STORES IN CHINA HAVE BEEN CLOSED FOR A PERIOD OF TIME SINCE FEBRUARY 3, 2020

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITIES CHINA MARKET HOLDS

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - WILL PROVIDE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL IMPACT ON Q4 FISCAL 2019 EARNINGS CALL, TO BE HELD IN LATE MARCH