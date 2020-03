BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.28

Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 20%

* NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2020 DUE TO IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* IN MARCH 2020, CO TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL OF ITS RETAIL LOCATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, MALAYSIA, NEW ZEALAND

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN SUMNER, WA.

* ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018 WERE $1.85

* INVENTORIES AT THE END OF FISCAL 2019 INCREASED BY 28% TO $518.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.24, REVENUE VIEW $1.38 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA