BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.33

March 27 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $612 MILLION TO $617 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $928.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $911.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 TO $0.46

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS​

* SEES Q1 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

* Q1 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.44 TO $0.46

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.02, REVENUE VIEW $2.95 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $587.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ‍TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS​

* INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $298.4 MILLION AT END OF FISCAL 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: