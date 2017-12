Dec 14 (Reuters) - LUMALAND AG:

* CARRIES OUT CAPITAL MEASURES AMOUNTING TO APPROX. EUR 10 MILLION

* ‍DACAPO S.À R.L. AND HOHA HOLDING GMBH INVEST IN LUMALAND AG AND TOGETHER ACQUIRE 51% OF THE SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)