BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators Enters Settlement Agreement

March 21 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc:

* LUMBER LIQUIDATORS - ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS

* LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MILLION TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015

* LUMBER LIQUIDATORS SAYS MAY ELECT TO FUND CASH PAYMENT OF SETTLEMENT THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH AND/OR COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING