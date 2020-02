BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators Holdings Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.57

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc:

* LUMBER LIQUIDATORS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q4 SALES $274 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $272.5 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.4 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* SEES FY 2020 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH PERCENTAGE LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH

* COMPANY COULD SEE A MATERIAL IMPACT BEGINNING AS EARLY AS Q2 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* SEES FY 2020 CAPITAL SPENDING $19 TO $21 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 2.7% TO 3.5%

* SEES FY 2020 COMPARABLE STORE SALES LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH