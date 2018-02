BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.10

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc:

* LUMBER LIQUIDATORS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 SALES ROSE 6.1 PERCENT TO $260 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES INCREASE OF 4.5%​

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH PERCENTAGE IN MID-TO-UPPER SINGLE DIGITS​

* SEES ‍2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH PERCENTAGE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS FOR YEAR, WITH Q1 IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS​

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION​

* LUMBER LIQUIDATORS SEES ‍2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN EXCLUDING LEGACY LEGAL AND UNUSUAL ITEMS IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09, REVENUE VIEW $264.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: