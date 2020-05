BRIEF-Lumega-Z® Demonstrates Superiority In A Study Showing Better Bioavailability Of Carotenoids And Restoring Macular Pigment Density

May 12 (Reuters) - Guardion Health Sciences Inc:

* LUMEGA-Z® DEMONSTRATES SUPERIORITY IN A HEAD-TO-HEAD STUDY SHOWING BETTER BIOAVAILABILITY OF CAROTENOIDS AND RESTORING MACULAR PIGMENT DENSITY

* GUARDION HEALTH - RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT HIGHER CONCENTRATION OF CAROTENOIDS TRANSLATES TO A GREATER ELEVATION OF CAROTENOIDS IN TARGET TISSUES

* GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES INC - LUMEGA-Z SUPPLEMENTATION PROVIDES APPROXIMATELY 3-4-FOLD HIGHER ABSORPTION THAN STANDARD AREDS 2 FORMULATION