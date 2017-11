BRIEF-Lumentum announces Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.11

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lumentum Holdings Inc

* Lumentum announces fiscal first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $243.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $255.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05 to $1.25

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $345 million to $375 million

* Lumentum Holdings Inc sees ‍ Q2 Non-GAAP operating margin of 21.0% to 23.0%​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $345.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)