BRIEF-Lumibird Adopts Continuity Plan To Ensure Its Operations

March 24 (Reuters) - LUMIBIRD SA:

* LUMIBIRD ROLLS OUT A CONTINUITY PLAN

* TO DATE, MORE THAN HALF OF GROUP’S WORKFORCE IS STILL OPERATIONAL, WORKING EITHER REMOTELY OR ON SITE

* IS ADAPTING ITS COSTS IN LINE WITH CHANGES IN ITS REVENUES AND REMAINS EXTREMELY VIGILANT CONCERNING ITS CASH POSITION.

* IS THEREFORE STILL ABLE TO SELL, MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER SEVERAL PRODUCT LINES

