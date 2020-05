May 4 (Reuters) - Lumibird SA:

* UPDATE ON THE ACQUISITION OF ELLEX’S LASER AND ULTRASOUND BUSINESS

* LUMIBIRD IS STILL TARGETING MID-2020 FOR COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

* ACCC’S DECISION IS EXPECTED IN LATE JUNE 2020

* ACCC HAS INDICATED THAT IT WILL NOW UNDERTAKE A FORMAL MARKET INQUIRY WITH RESPECT TO LIKELY EFFECT OF ACQUISITION ON AUSTRALIAN MARKET

* LUMIBIRD STILL AIMS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION MID-2020