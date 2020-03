BRIEF-Lumibird Suspends Previously Communicated Objectives Due To Coronavirus

March 31 (Reuters) - Lumibird SA:

* SUSPENSION OF OBJECTIVES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FY REVENUE EUR 110.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 8.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: TO DATE, THE GROUP HAS SUSPENDED THE OBJECTIVES PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED TO THE MARKET

* FY FINANCIAL POSITION IS SOLID, WITH € 49.0 MILLION IN NET CASH AND € 30.8 MILLION IN FINANCIAL DEBT

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 12.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2yowC1o Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)