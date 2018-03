March 26 (Reuters) - Lumina Gold Corp:

* LUMINA GOLD - ENTERS NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR AN EARN-IN AND JV AGREEMENT WITH A WHOLLY OWNED UNIT OF ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

* LUMINA GOLD - UNDER LOI, ANGLO AMERICAN, THROUGH A JV CO, WOULD HAVE RIGHT TO EARN 60% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN CO’S ECUADOR PROPERTIES IF IT INVESTS $50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: