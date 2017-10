Oct 6 (Reuters) - Luminant:

* LUMINANT ANNOUNCES DECISION TO RETIRE ITS MONTICELLO POWER PLANT

* ‍LUMINANT - IN TOTAL, APPROXIMATELY 1,800 MW OF POWER WILL BE TAKEN OFFLINE IN JANUARY OF 2018​

* ‍LUMINANT SAYS IT ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 200 EMPLOYEES WILL BE IMPACTED BY MONTICELLO‘S RETIREMENT​

* LUMINANT- ‍ESTIMATES IT WILL RECORD ONE-TIME CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $20-25 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017​