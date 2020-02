Feb 10 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $90.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $90.6 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECT TO SUBMIT VERIGENE II RESPIRATORY FLEX ASSAY TO FDA IN Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: