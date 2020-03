BRIEF-Luminex Provides Update On SARS-CoV-2 Validation Testing Efforts

March 13 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp:

* LUMINEX PROVIDES UPDATE ON SARS-COV-2 VALIDATION TESTING EFFORTS

* LUMINEX CORP - LUMINEX HAS LAUNCHED AND BEGUN SHIPPING ITS RESEARCH USE ONLY (RUO) NXTAG® COV EXTENDED PANEL

* LUMINEX CORP - IS PLANNING TO SUBMIT AN EUA (EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION) FOR ITS NXTAG® COV EXTENDED PANEL (RUO) BY END OF THIS MONTH

* LUMINEX CORP - INTENDS TO SUBMIT AN EUA FOR AN ARIES SARS-COV-2 ASSAY NEXT MONTH

* LUMINEX - 4 CLINICAL LABORATORIES REPORT DATA FROM EVALUATION OF AUTOMATED, SAMPLE-TO-ANSWER ARIES SYSTEM FOR RAPID DETECTION OF SARS-COV-2 VIRUS