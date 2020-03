BRIEF-Luminex Provides Updates On Critical Efforts Related To Novel Coronavirus

March 4 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp:

* LUMINEX PROVIDES UPDATES ON CRITICAL EFFORTS RELATED TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* LUMINEX CORP - DEVELOPED A UNIQUE MULTIPLEX PANEL THAT ADDRESSES CURRENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK USING ITS EXISTING BEAD-BASED NXTAG TECHNOLOGY

* LUMINEX CORP - GIVEN EXPANDING SCOPE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, IT SEEMS LIKELY THAT WE COULD BE BATTLING COVID-19 FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* LUMINEX CORP - MULTIPLEX PANEL UNDER NXTAG TECHNOLOGY SHOULD BE AVAILABLE TO SHIP TO CUSTOMERS IN A FEW WEEKS, UNDER TERMS OF EUA