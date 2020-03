March 31 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp:

* LUMINEX RECEIVES BARDA CONTRACT TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SECOND, RAPID SARS-COV-2 TEST

* LUMINEX CORP - ARIES SARS-COV-2 ASSAY WILL BE SUBMITTED FOR EUA LATER THIS WEEK

* LUMINEX CORP - INTENDS TO PRICE ARIES SARS-COV-2 ASSAY BELOW CURRENT GOVERNMENT REIMBURSEMENT LEVELS