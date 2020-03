March 27 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp:

* LUMINEX RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR NXTAG® COV EXTENDED PANEL TO DETECT THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS THAT CAUSES COVID-19 DISEASE

* LUMINEX CORP - BARDA AWARD FOR $642K HELPED LUMINEX ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT AND VALIDATION